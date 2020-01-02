Dec. 21

New Haven P.D.

14:46 Telephone threats, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

21:56 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Minnich Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

09:42 Traffic stop, Wayne Street at Hosler Road

09:45 EMS, 13200 block of Lake View Drive

15:58 EMS, 12700 block of Clay Street

23:43 Rape, 13800 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 22

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

15:16 Disturbance, 15200 block of James Drive

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 23

New Haven P.D.

11:49 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road at SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

00:54 Hit skip crash, 14900 block of SR 1

17:20 Shots fired, Hosler Road at Wayne Street

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 24

New Haven P.D.

23:49 Traffic stop, 300 block of West Lincoln Highway

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Dec. 25

New Haven P.D.

07:21 Disturbance/person with a weapon, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

19:49 Traffic stop, Doyle Road at US 30

23:31 Traffic stop, Landin Road at Rose Avenue

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 26

New Haven P.D.

01:16 Audible alarm, 800 block of East SR 930

16:14 Suicidal threats, 7000 block of East SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

21:36 Suicidal threats, 15200 block of James Drive

22:53 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Dec. 27

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

No reports

Woodburn

No reports

