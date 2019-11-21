Nov.10
New Haven P.D.
21:11 Juvenile locked inside vehicle, 600 block of Broadway Street
21:41 Traffic stop at Parrot ad Hartzell roads
22:13 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
04:42 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Hosler Road at Metea Valley Parkway
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
13:59 Audible alarm, 4700 block of Fahlsing Road
Nov. 11
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
07:04 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
10:52 Domestic, 10500 block of Walnut Street
16:51 Property damage crash at Clay and Saint Joseph streets
18:39 Neighborhood disturbance, 9700 block of Lake Shore Drive
Woodburn
21:47 Threats by telephone, 22300 block of Main Street
Nov. 12
New Haven P.D.
No reports
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
08:21 Harassment, 9700 block of Lake Shore Drive
22:44 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 10000 block of Hosler Road
23:21 Property damage crash/hit skip, SR 1 at Amstutz Road
Woodburn
15:04 Domestic battery, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
Nov. 13
New Haven P.D.
19:50 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
09:05 Serving protective order, 10500 block of Walnut Street
11:32 Removal of articles, 105000 block of Walnut Street
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
Nov. 14
New Haven P.D.
04:30 Disturbance, New Haven Avenue at SR 930
08:21 Serving warrant, 1600 block of East SR 930
16:05 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road
19:31 Serving warrant, 1600 block of East SR 930
21:03 Nuisance, 7000 block of East SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
11:44 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
15:57 Disturbance, 14300 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Nov. 15
New Haven P.D.
05:43 Disabled vehicle causing a traffic hazard, SR 930 at Brookwood Drive
07:36 Traffic stop at Broadway and Middle streets
09:53 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road
10:09 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
10:23 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
14:39 Domestic, 7200 block of Moeller Road
Leo-Cedarville
08:02 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Nov. 16
New Haven P.D.
07:05 Strong-arm robbery, 7500 block of East SR 930
10:00 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
11:33 Theft, 14300 block of SR 1
22:51 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Hosler Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
15:39 Civil investigation, 22300 block of Main Street
