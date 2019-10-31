Oct. 19
15:30 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads
Oct. 20
No reports
Oct. 21
09:05 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
11:14 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway
14:08 Traffic stop, Minnich Road at Berwick Lane
14:40 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
Oct. 22
09:07 Serving protective order, 6000 block of Moeller Road
10:05 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway
13:12 Serving warrant, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
20:50 Meet, 200 block of Green Street
23:01 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 7600 block of East SR 930
Oct. 23
08:51 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road
Oct. 24
00:16 Parked vehicle at Adams Center and Moeller roads
08:35 Serving protective order, 6000 block of Moeller Road
08:42 Missing person, 1800 block of Cameron Lane
12:30 Domestic battery, 6800 block of Moeller Road
18:33 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Hartzell Road
21:36 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
21:52 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Oct. 25
No reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.