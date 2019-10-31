Oct. 19

15:30 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads

Oct. 20

No reports

Oct. 21

09:05 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

11:14 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway

14:08 Traffic stop, Minnich Road at Berwick Lane

14:40 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

Oct. 22

09:07 Serving protective order, 6000 block of Moeller Road

10:05 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway

13:12 Serving warrant, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

20:50 Meet, 200 block of Green Street

23:01 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 7600 block of East SR 930

Oct. 23

08:51 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road

Oct. 24

00:16 Parked vehicle at Adams Center and Moeller roads

08:35 Serving protective order, 6000 block of Moeller Road

08:42 Missing person, 1800 block of Cameron Lane

12:30 Domestic battery, 6800 block of Moeller Road

18:33 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Hartzell Road

21:36 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

21:52 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Oct. 25

No reports

