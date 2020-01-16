Do you have a favorite character from the "Sesame Street" television program? Whether it’s one of the newer friends on the show, like Rosita, or one of the program’s classics, like Oscar the Grouch, you’ll be able to see many of them when "Sesame Street Live!" comes to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
In "Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!" there will be two human hosts, Casey and Caleb, who lead the story. In a telephone interview from Glendale, Arizona, Juanita Dilia Olivo, who plays the part of Casey, said that her role is like that of Maria on the television program. She’s part of the story, but she also helps to lead and educate the audience.
Although the show will take place in the Coliseum, it is not an ice show — it is like a Broadway presentation. When asked about ice skating, Olivo said no, she wouldn’t be skating. “We have sneakers and I am glad because they are comfy!” she exclaimed, with a laugh.
Olivo started working with Feld Entertainment in 2017, and has been with "Sesame Street Live!" for three years. Originally born in the Dominican Republic, Olivo now calls Miami, Florida, her home, and Florida is where she began doing auditions for different shows.
“We audition for everything we can find,” she said, and since there are a number of theme parks in Florida, actors have a lot of different parts they can try to get. Although she was auditioning for a Disney role, she saw the opening for Feld Entertainment and decided to try out.
“Yep, you would be perfect for Sesame Street Live!” Olivo remembered them telling her, and thus began her work with Elmo, Cookie Monster and other furry friends.
One of the things that Olivo loves about doing the live show is seeing how people react. Seating can come right up to the edge of the stage, and kids get so excited that they toss their toys in the air. “It’s like a baby mosh pit — but totally safe,” she said. “(There are) Cookie Monster dolls in the air, Elmo dolls in the air … those cool light-up wands (blinking) … it is a party!”
Both Casey and Caleb do live vocals, which includes speaking and singing parts. There are no puppets on stage; instead, Sesame friends, like Grover, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Big Bird, are costumed actors. For those who are in costume, they lip sync to parts that have been pre-recorded by the “real” Sesame Street voices.
Olivo knows the Sesame Street characters and their personalities inside out. As an example, she was able to dispel the myth that Cookie Monster has stopped eating cookies. Instead, “Cookies are a sometimes snack,” Olivo explained. “But you have to balance that with fruits and veggies … so you have the energy to go out and play as much as you want.”
Having passed its 50-year anniversary last year, "Sesame Street" is a show that families have been watching for multiple generations. Olivo overheard someone ask if she was Maria’s daughter. No, but it was a sweet moment that shows how invested people have become in the story line of "Sesame Street." “It’s incredible to see the progress in the story — the growth through time,” Olivo said.
Although her favorite moments come from seeing the “baby mosh pit” come to life, Olivo also remembers another point when she was able to witness but not react. It happened when a whole family arrived in matching Cookie Monster T-shirts. The mom and dad were right up front, and the mom held a small child on her lap.
When Cookie Monster came on stage, the mom turned into a superfan. She stood up and started screaming — and the child was very confused. “Mom was going crazy!” Olivo exclaimed. “And I had to stay in character!” Olivo chuckled. It was “Just another layer of the cake for me,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.