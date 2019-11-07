Lisa:
Attached are polling place photos and captions Two are at New Horizon Fellowship and one at Emanuel Lutheran Church. Signs are not allowed near the entrance so I got some with the New Horizon sign in the background and Emanuel Church in the background. There is no voting at NH City Hall. It was moved to the NH Community Center.
(captions)
Small group of early voters await the opening of the polls Tuesday morning at New Horizon Fellowship on Werling Road in New Haven.
Signs appeared early Tuesday morning to give voters a last minute look who will be on their ballots.
Campaign signs vie for attention along Green Street in New Haven Tuesday morning at the entrance to the Emanuel Lutheran Church where voters would be casting their ballots.
