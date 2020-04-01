Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has closed its office to walk-in visits. The temporary measure is intended to protect clients, staff and others from the COVID-19 virus.
The office at 6316 Mutual Drive in Fort Wayne can be reached by phone at 260-484-9560 or toll free at 866-484-9560,
Cancer Services is committed to helping people affected by cancer. People in need of assistance are encouraged to call, email at info@cancer-services.org or visit www.cancer-services.org for assistance. Agency staff will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
In a statement, Cancer Services said leadership will continue to evaluate the situation, heed recommendations from public health officials, and will make a decision to resume programming and services at a later date.
