The Allen County Department of Health announced the first Allen County death from COVID-19 on Sunday.
The Allen County resident was an older adult who had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and also had a history of chronic health issues. Officials said no further information will be released about the patient or the case.
“Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved one today as a result of COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said. “We continue to ask for the community’s help in adhering to guidance that will slow the spread of this virus so our hospitals can continue to provide their best care to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as other serious conditions.”
Another Allen County resident tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, bring the total in Allen County to six cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health on reported 58 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 259 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. So far, the ISDH has reported only one patient who is not an adult. As of Monday, seven Hoosiers have died; that number includes the Allen County death.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the results of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. Health officials said it is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and
• Rarely, fecal contamination.
“Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate and do not need to be tested,” the Health Department said. “Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.”
The best way to protect yourself is to:
• Stay home and follow social distancing guidelines regularly updated by the state of Indiana.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Visit www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 for additional information and updates.
