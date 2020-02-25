NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s boys basketball team picked up a comfortable victory over Heritage on Feb. 21, 61-30.
The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored Heritage 24-5 in the second to lead 31-5 at halftime.
New Haven scored 15 points in both the third and fourth quarters while holding Heritage to 11 and 14 points, respectively.
Donovynn Lewis led New Haven with 16 points, followed by JaKar Williams with 12.
Earlier in the week, New Haven hosted Canterbury in a back-and-forth game that ended in a Bulldog win, 81-66.
New Haven ran up a 27-16 lead by the end of the first, but Canterbury came back to outscore the Bulldogs 29-13 in the second quarter to end the half with a 45-40 lead.
New Haven won the second half; however, scoring 24 points to the Cavs’ 15 in the third, and winning the fourth quarter 17-6.
Thomas Latham led New Haven with 21 points and eight rebounds. Lewis added 21 points of his own, and Williams had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Jamarr Hutchins tallied 15 points and three steals.
