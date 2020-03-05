Allen County 4‑H will sponsor a muzzleloading shooting sports program beginning April 16. The program teaches safe handling of firearms, proper use of equipment, shooting techniques and ethics of good shooters.
The program will take place at the Purdue Extension Allen County Office, 4001 Crescent Ave, Fort Wayne. It will continue Then the program will continue April 23 and 30, and May 7, 14 and 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Spencerville area. Class size is limited to 10 participants. The program will be held outdoors. Advance registration is required and due by April 9.
The program is open to all youth in grades 3-12. The cost is: $30.00. Equipment will be provided.
Call the Allen County Extension Office at 260-481-6826 to request additional information. Registration forms are also available at www.extension.purdue.edu/allen.
Instructors are certified through the Indiana 4‑H Shooting Sports Program of Purdue University and the Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.