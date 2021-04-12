The Huntertown Utility Service Board held its monthly meeting April 5 and heard details about a few different water and sewer line applications.
The first one discussed was for a single-family home at 1004 Hathaway Road on behalf of Lancia Homes.
Town Engineer Derek Frederickson spoke on the applications.
“They are looking for just a single-property service,” Frederickson said. “Their intention is to go across the road through the common area in Ravenswood over to a sanitary manhole for a connection. I believe the water line is right there along the property.”
He said this application was straightforward. Frederickson wanted to bring this application before the board because he thinks the town’s long-term plan is to run a force mainline down Hathaway Road, and this project would include this property. This would take the sewer lines to the Copper Creek subdivision side of the road instead.
This is a new home, and the owners intend to occupy the home in 60 days.
The board approved the request.
The second application for water and sewer connections is for an existing home at 13731 Dunton Road. Frederickson said this is a similar situation to the previous application.
“This is a simple single-family home connection for water and sewer,” Frederickson said.
Town Manager Beth Shellman provided more background on this application.
“For this particular property, they need to acquire some easements to get down to Hathaway Road, so the approval would be a conditional approval based on them acquiring easements to get down to our existing force main,” Shellman said.
The board provided conditional approval for the application based on easements and technical approval.
The board also:
- Approved a pay application for the Lima Road water main extension project. The completion date is slated for April 30. According to Shellman, the next meeting will probably have the last pay application.
- Received three quotes for production wellhead maintenance. Ortman Drilling and Water Services provided the lowest quote and was awarded the project for $675.
- Heard about force main easements concerning eight properties.
