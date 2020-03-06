HUNTERTOWN — Two Carroll teammates will play different sports in college next year. The Chargers’ Trevor Horton signed Thursday to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University, and fellow senior Michael Frank signed with the soccer program at Concordia University in Chicago.
Trevor Horton
Horton, a place kicker and punter for Carroll’s football team, has seen success both on the football field and the soccer pitch during his four years at Carroll. However, he made the choice to pursue a collegiate football career a couple years ago.
“I’ve always looked into soccer really up until my sophomore year in high school — I felt like I really liked football a lot more, and that kind of made my decision a lot easier,” he said. “(Head football coach Doug Dinan) really helped me, and I have to thank (head soccer coach Rollie Clements) and Coach Dinan both for letting me play both sports in high school. That’s not something a lot of people get to do, and I’m really happy I had the opportunity.”
As a football player last year, Horton was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Associations’ Class 6A All-State team. He also received academic all-state honors and was named to the All-SAC first team. In soccer, he was named to the all-state second team. During the 2019-20 football regular season, Horton made 23 of 25 extra points.
When it came down to making his college decision, Horton was drawn to Indiana Wesleyan’s coaching staff.
“The process was kind of long and there were ups and downs, going to visit different schools, but I’m happy with my decision,” he said. “… I really liked the special teams coach there — me and him had a really good bond when I went on my visit with him. They also have amazing facilities, a great school. I met some of the other players and I feel like I’m really going to connect with them when I get there.”
The biggest selling point was having the opportunity to play his first year, Horton said. While he plans to step into both a kicking and punting role, Horton said he can play wherever he’s needed.
Horton plans to study finance with a minor in accounting.
Michael Frank
Michael Frank considered playing soccer at other schools, including University of Indianapolis and Indiana University, but Concordia was where he felt most at home.
“I always wanted to be more in the city life, and I think that will help me with potential jobs and internships and things like that, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he said of the Chicago school. “… I was off and on on the idea (of playing soccer in college), but now I’m more set in stone about it, and I’m really looking forward to get the chance to play. I think I bring a lot of heart and hard work to the table, along with my size and everything.”
At Carroll, Frank was a two-year letter winner. During his two seasons on the varsity team, the Chargers posted a 35-6-3 record. As a senior last year, he helped the team amass an 18-3-1 record to finish No. 2 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s final Class 3A poll. During the 2019-20 season, he scored six goals and added one assist, bringing his varsity career totals to nine goals and four assists.
“This group of guys is really intertwined and we all had a lot of good times, so overall being a part of a team and knowing each other will help me going to college,” he said.
Frank, the son of Jeff and Jennifer Frank, is the first Carroll soccer player to sign with the Cougars. His older brother, Daniel, graduated in 2018 as a two-year letter winner with the Carroll soccer team.
At Carroll, Frank played wing, while in club he plays as a center back. He expects to take on a different role at Concordia.
“The coach there wanted me to be more of a center attacking mid role there,” he said. “I can be more versatile there. … Being a part of this team is going to be a fun experience, and hopefully an important part in my life.”
Frank is undecided on a major, but he said he is considering a degree in marketing or business.
