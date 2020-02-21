HUNTERTOWN — Smoke billowed out of the school bus windows as its passengers sat waiting to hear what to do next. Then the command “Prepare to evacuate” rang out. The busload of adults quickly unbuckled their seat belts, left their personal belongings behind and filed quickly off the bus, row by row, after receiving an official “Go” from their driver.
This scenario is what Northwest Allen County Schools bus drivers experienced as part of their in-service training Feb. 18 at the NACS Transportation Center. Seventy drivers participated in the training session, designed to prepare drivers with the skills needed to help manage emergencies.
Three stations were in place for the evening’s session, and drivers rotated between stations to obtain the readiness training.
NACS Transportation Director Tom North, who provided instruction in dealing with emergencies when students are on board the bus, led the first training area. Information and procedures were provided for evacuating students if fire threatens; evacuating from either the front or back doors of the bus; what to do if the bus stalls on or near a railroad crossing; how to handle a collision situation; what to do if a tornado is sighted while traveling with students on board; and what steps are most important for the bus driver to follow when they encounter an emergency situation were addressed.
“Safety comes first for you and the kids," North told drivers. "If something happens to you, nobody is there for the kids.”
The second training area covered safety features and equipment onboard the different makes and models of school buses, led by NACS Fleet Manager Troy Bearman. NACS Transportation Operations Manager Natalie Hoffman led the third training area on proper completion of paperwork and reports.
The NACS bus fleet is in process of being equipped with seat belts.
“Seat belts are installed on approximately 65% of the district’s fleet of buses,” NACS Chief Operations Officer John Miller said. “This is the second year we’ve had seat belts, and we’re budgeted to have all our buses equipped with seat belts by 2025.”
Students are required to wear seat belts on equipped buses, and efforts are underway to ensure that belt-equipped buses are used for travel to sporting events and field trips.
North advised drivers that staying calm is crucial to handling emergencies, and that the training provided should be adapted to what fits the situation.
“Your job is to make sure nobody is left on a bus,” North said. “Stay calm to keep the kids calm, know your students’ medical needs, understand the behavioral issues of your students and stay in touch with the schools you drive for.”
NACS conducts in-service training for the drivers three times each year, in addition to conducting bus evacuation drills with students. The district experienced a fire onboard a school bus in August 2018, and evacuation procedures allowed students and the driver to escape without injury.
The in-service training evacuation drill gave drivers an uncomfortable sampling of what an actual fire onboard a bus could be like. “It was like being blindfolded and trying to find your way out the back door,” said driver Ron Slaughter, a 13-year veteran driver. “You've got to go through it to know.”
