Feb. 22
4 extra patrols
00:30 Property damage crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
09:57 911 hang up, 16000 block of Lima Road
12:08 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Gump Road
Feb. 23
4 extra patrols
19:22 Property damage crash/hit skip, Gump Road at SR 3
Feb. 24
3 extra patrols
04:12 Burglary, 2000 block of Canaveral Court
10:11 Contact, 16000 block of Lima Road
Feb. 25
4 extra patrols
11:08 Info report, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
14:33 Suspicious, 15700 block of Lima Road
22:12 EMS, 15400 block of Maple Street
Feb. 26
6 extra patrols
08:09 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
10:03 Follow up, 2000 block of Canaveral Court
13:05 Motor check, 14200 block of Plank Street
13:42 Motor check, 2400 block of Almon Street
14:22 911 hang up, 15400 block of Maple Street
17:55 Audible alarm, 16600 block of Lima Road
Feb. 27
2 extra patrols
Feb. 28
3 extra patrols
10:46 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
11:44 Meet, 15400 block of Lima Road
