Feb. 22

4 extra patrols

00:30 Property damage crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

09:57 911 hang up, 16000 block of Lima Road

12:08 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Gump Road

Feb. 23

4 extra patrols

19:22 Property damage crash/hit skip, Gump Road at SR 3

Feb. 24

3 extra patrols

04:12 Burglary, 2000 block of Canaveral Court

10:11 Contact, 16000 block of Lima Road

Feb. 25

4 extra patrols

11:08 Info report, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

14:33 Suspicious, 15700 block of Lima Road

22:12 EMS, 15400 block of Maple Street

Feb. 26

6 extra patrols

08:09 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

10:03 Follow up, 2000 block of Canaveral Court

13:05 Motor check, 14200 block of Plank Street

13:42 Motor check, 2400 block of Almon Street

14:22 911 hang up, 15400 block of Maple Street

17:55 Audible alarm, 16600 block of Lima Road

Feb. 27

2 extra patrols

Feb. 28

3 extra patrols

10:46 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

11:44 Meet, 15400 block of Lima Road

