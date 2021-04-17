HUNTERTOWN — After a successful week, Carroll's softball team improved its record to 5-1.
The girls defeated Warsaw, Homestead, North Side and Garrett last week.
Against Warsaw on April 14, the Chargers ran up a five-run lead in the first quarter. They scored a run apiece in the second and third innings, then finished off the game by the 10-run rule after scoring four in the fifth frame.
Carroll's Molly Wallace recorded three hits, four RBI and three runs to lead the Chargers. Courtney Thomas and London Cupp each scored twice, and Baylee Uhrick recorded three RBI.
Against Homestead on April 13, Carroll's defense held Homestead scoreless until the sixth inning.
The Chargers scored a run each in the first, second and fourth innings. Homestead got on the board with two runs in the sixth, but Carroll answered with another run in the bottom of the inning, ending the game with a 4-2 score.
Carroll's Thomas led the team with two hits, a run and an RBI. Also scoring runs for the Chargers were Wallace, Shaley Peters and Josie Fett.
Homestead was led by Libby Minobe with two hits and a run, and Ava Mejia with a hit, a run and an RBI.
Carroll had another blowout win over Garrett on April 12. The Chargers put up three runs each in the first, fourth and fifth innings, icing the cake with the 10-run rule by scoring in the sixth to end the game.
Thomas scored three runs and had two hits for Carroll. Cupp had two hits and two runs, and Kendall Schlock had two runs and two hits for the home team.
Garrett's Sheri Boucher and Halle Hathaway were the lone players to pick up hits for the Railroaders.
The girls handled North Side in convincing fashion, scoring two runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third to lead 7-0 through the fifth inning.
North Side scored its lone run in the fifth, but Carroll went on to score three more times to end the game with a 10-1 victory.
Lillian Zeidler and Cupp both had three hits, three runs and two RBI for Carroll.
