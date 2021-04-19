FORT WAYNE — Carroll’s golf team picked up a big win in its own invitational on Saturday.
The Chargers scored a 311 to win the competitive, 16-team event, including a medalist performance by Cam GeRue.
GeRue led Carroll with a 71, followed by Hunter Melton with a 77, Ben Jackson with an 81, Peyton Richmond with an 82 and Jackson Bradley rounding off the team with an 83.
Blackhawk Christian also had a golfer score a 71, Grant Norman.
Columbia City placed second in the event, scoring a 319. The Eagles were led by Alex Hedrick with a 78, Sean Bledsoe with a 79, Drew Dunham with an 80, Andrew Hedrick with an 82 and Kam Hoag shot an 85.
Bishop Dwenger placed third, followed by Leo in fourth, Blackhawk, Homestead, DeKalb, Norwell, Carroll White, East Noble, Huntington North, Concordia, Angola, Churubusco, Snider and New Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.