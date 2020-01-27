COLUMBIA CITY — As changes appear to be on the horizon for Columbia City’s all-time scoring record, perhaps its a good time to take a look back on Columbia City’s all-time leading scorers.
Bill Schwarz has held the record, 1,646 points, for the past 60 years. Current Columbia City senior Mitch Wilson is just 33 points away from that mark, making him the second all-time leading scorer at CCHS.
Following him is Drew Benedict (2009-2013), son of longtime varsity coach Chris Benedict, who tallied 1,272 points 50 years after Schwarz’s record was set.
The fourth all-time scorer is Parker Hazen, who scored 1,123 points. Parker went on to play for Valparaiso University. His older brother, Brachen (2013-2016), is not far behind him on the list, seated seventh with 1,019 points.
Derek Hinen (2009-2013) is fifth on the list with 1,097 points. Hinen went on to play for Huntington University and the University of St. Francis.
Hinen climbed up to fifth on the list by just a few points. Sixth on the school’s all-time scoring list is Brent Johnson. Johnson had 1,074 points during his career. Johnson’s total is just ahead of the seventh all-time scorer Tom Wood, who had a total of 1,045 points. Wood played for the Eagles in the mid-60s and is the last Eagle on the list who scored more than 1,000 points.
Gary Hively was just four points shy of hitting the century mark with 996 points. Right behind Hively on the list was one of the key players on the Eagles’ run to the state championship game in 2004, Doug Sheckler, with 967 points.
Trevor Shively was a four-year letter winner for the Eagles. Shively was also close to 1,000 points as he ended his time at Columbia City with 938 points.
CAREER SCORING
Bill Schwarz: 1,646
Mitchell Wilson: 1,613
Drew Benedict: 1,272
Parker Hazen: 1,123
Derek Hinen: 1,097
Brent Johnson: 1,074
Brachen Hazen: 1,048
Tom Wood: 1,045
Gary Hively: 996
Doug heckler: 967
Trevor Shively: 938
Dan Bowman: 904
Greg Van: 886
Jack Stalf: 880
Jeff Culp: 853
Marcus Moore: 847
Mark Rethlake: 822
Darren Simmons: 822
Greg Woodham: 769
Van Rosenberger: 751
Mike McCoy: 746
