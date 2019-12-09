COLUMBIA CITY — A Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held recently to celebrate the grand opening of Cricket Wireless in Columbia City.
The staff can be found at their retail location at 438 W. Plaza Drive.
Cricket Wireless offers a wide variety of excellent plans and services, with all plans including taxes and fees so that they do not fluctuate from month to month.
“We are also a non-contract company so, no obligations, no hidden fees,” said store manager April Clabaugh. “Our staff is extremely knowledgeable and friendly and always available for any of your wireless needs at no extra costs to our guests. We offer top of the line devices, from the smart flip, to the iPhone and everything in between, at prices the you can afford. If you absolutely love your phone, that works too. Most devices are compatible with Cricket.”
“We are pleased to welcome Cricket Wireless to our community and to membership within the Chamber,” said Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Executive Director Jennifer Romano.
“We are glad they chose to locate their business here and offer their services in Whitley County.”
