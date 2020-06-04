Keith Edward Schuman, 58, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in his sleep at 3:20 a.m., on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Miller's at Oak Pointe, where he had been a resident since January 2018.
Arrangements by Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
