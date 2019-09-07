COLUMBIA CITY — The new Columbia City High School will now have a new greenhouse thanks to a $10,000 grant from America's Farmers Grow Rural Education.
America's Farmers Grow Rural Foundation, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, partnered with local farmers to nominate rural schools and awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to enhance science, technology, engineering and math programs.
“America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education is a unique program because farmers play an important role throughout the process, from nominating schools to selecting the grant winners,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “With the incredible support of local farmers, countless grant-winning schools have shared with us how Grow Rural Education funds have made their STEM programs more engaging and, in several instances, positively impacted test scores.”
Eight different local farmers nominated the Columbia City High School agriculture program for the grant, which was awarded at the Columbia City FFA's annual Blue Jacket Bash at Indian Springs Middle School last week.
"Thank you to the farmers who nominated us," CCHS Principal Jennifer Reiff said.
Reiff noted that the greenhouse will be used to teach students about horticulture, plant and soil science, food safety, alternative food production, and more.
"While some farms may be dwindling, the need for food sources increases," Reiff said. "Many of our students don't have gardens or food production knowledge."
Reiff said the ag program intends to grow produce for sale — and even for use in the school's cafeteria.
"We look forward to showing you the fruits of all that labor next year when we open the new high school," Reiff said.
The new building is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in the 2020-2021 school year.
Since Grow Rural Education began in 2011, it has awarded more than $18 million to more than 1,000 schools in rural communities across the U.S.
Indian Springs Middle School's cafeteria was filled with area residents who attended the FFA's Blue Jacket Bash. The event included a meal and keynote speaker Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation.
Poeschl applauded the community for its support of FFA both now and in the past.
Columbia City is the oldest continuous FFA chapter in Indiana, chartered in 1929.
Future Farmers of America was founded in late 1928 on a national level, and Columbia City wasn't far behind.
"This community and school system jumped on the band wagon in the first months — it says a great deal about your community," Poeschl said. "I think tonight's event says a great deal about your community."
Also speaking at the event were senior FFA members Dylan Sheiss and Grace Schrader.
"FFA has contributed to some of the best memories of my life," Sheiss said. "It is truly humbling to be a part of this program and to stand in front of such an amazing group of guests this evening. Without you guys, my FFA career would not have been made possible. FFA and the activities in is have allowed me to accomplish great, great things."
