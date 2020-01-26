FORT WAYNE – Tuesday evening’s boys basketball game at Homestead featured two of northeast Indiana’s more prolific scorers in Columbia City’s Mitchell Wilson and Homestead’s Luke Goode. Wilson won the scoring battle, but a third quarter drought for the Eagles cost visiting Columbia City the war, as the Eagles came out on the short end of a 70-57 score.
The first quarter matched the balanced scoring of the visiting Eagles against the sharpshooting of Goode. The Homestead junior tallied 10 points in the first quarter, hitting two baskets and two 3-pointers, the second of which put the Spartans up 16-11.
The Eagles countered in the first with balanced scoring. Wilson hit for a basket and a three that had tied the score at 5-5. Michael Sievers hit two first quarter baskets the second of which had knotted the score at 7-7. Columbia City also got a basket from sophomore Mason Baker. Senior Max Bedwell hit a three-pointer late in the quarter that brought Columbia City to within two, 16-14, at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles hung with the Spartans through the second quarter, despite the 1-2 punch of Goode and senior Alec Grinsfelder. Grinsfelder, who pulled down six first-half rebounds, was able to get inside against the Eagles, putting up nine second-quarter points, including a three-point play. Goode added four more points in the second quarter. A three-point play by the Spartan’s Andrew Leeper gave Homestead a 37-32 lead.
The Eagles kept up, with Bedwell hitting his second 3-pointer of the game. Wilson hit a basket that brought the Eagles to within one at 25-24, and moments later hit another basket that gave Columbia City its first lead of the game at 27-26. Wilson went 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the second quarter, the last two bringing the Eagles to within three at 37-34 at halftime of a very competitive contest.
The third quarter put the Eagles in a hole that they were unable to dig out of. Despite holding the host Spartans to only 13 points in the quarter, the Eagles were unable to keep up, hitting only one field goal and two points in the third quarter on 1-of-8 shooting from the field, as a very physical Homestead interior defense shut down the Columbia City offense. Columbia City’s only two points of the third quarter came from a basket by Sievers. The scoring drought put the Eagles in a 50-36 hole to start the fourth quarter.
Wilson took charge of the Eagle offense in the fourth quarter. Breaking out of the third-quarter slump, Wilson put up 17 fourth-quarter points, going 4-for-4 from the free throw line hitting two baskets and three shots from behind the three-point arc. The Eagles got four fourth quarter points from sophomore Jaxon Crawford.
The Eagles’ 21 fourth-quarter points only cut one point from the Spartan lead as Homestead put 20 points on the scoreboard in the fourth. Goode hit for six with Andrew Leeper hitting five and Patrick Raudenbush knocking down a three. The final margin was 13 points at 70-57.
Wilson led all scorers with 35 points, including 10-for-10 at the free-throw line, and five 3-pointers. Wilson was the only Eagle in double figures as Sievers posted eight points and Bedwell six. The Eagles got two points from Mason Baker and Gregory Bolt and four from Jaxon Crawford.
Goode led the Spartans with 30 points with both Grinsfelder and Leeper adding 14 points apiece.
Homestead finished off the week with a win over North Side on Friday (79-60) and a loss to Lawrence North on Saturday (43-36).
Columbia City downed DeKalb on Saturday evening, 70-57.
