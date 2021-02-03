GREENFIELD — Patricia A. “Pat” Korff, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Springhurst Health Campus in Greenfield, Indiana.
She was born to Silas and Mabel (Goe) Nodine in Waterloo, Indiana, on May 2, 1934.
She grew up in Waterloo, in the midst of a large extended family, which was a joy for her. She loved school and was an outstanding student. She won a blue ribbon for her handwriting, which her children and grandchildren will agree was well-deserved, as displayed in her letters and cards to them over the years. Pat was a cheerleader, a twirler with the marching band and won a Miss Popularity contest at her school.
She was involved with the Home Demonstration Club in Butler, Indiana, serving as a past president and was a member of Trinity Park United Methodist Church in Greenfield.
Pat married her high school sweetheart, Don Korff, in 1951. This month would have marked their 70th wedding anniversary. She and Don loved to travel in their motorhome, eventually giving that up to spend time in their vacation homes in Florida, and Michigan.
Pat had a beautiful soprano voice, and she sang in church choirs as well as daily, along with the radio as she worked around the house. She was energetic and talented, as capable in the garage and barn as she was in the kitchen. She loved sports and IU basketball, and could always be counted on to be there at athletic events for her kids and grandchildren. She was known as the grandmother who would cheer for everyone — encouraging teammates she didn’t know just as much as her own family.
Pat is survived by her husband, Don Korff of Greenfield; sons, Jerry (Claudean) Korff, of Greenfield and Roger Korff, of Greenfield; daughter, Dianne (Rick) Beardsley, of Carmel; sisters, Merriel Myers, of Waterloo; Sally Bonecutter, of Celina, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Zachary and Matthew Korff, Margot Clark, Natalie Kostroski and Carl Beardsley; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Korff; her parents; and her brother, Dr. Duane Nodine.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 U.S. 40, Greenfield.
Pat’s grandson, Zachary Korff, will officiate.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana.
The family invites you to watch her memorial service live via the below zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88921178357?pwd=ajZYWnlIZ3U2c2dJM3NtRnhiQ2JEUT09
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to Edelweiss Equine Assisted Therapy Center Inc., 531 W. C.R. 100S, Greenfield, IN, 46140.
Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
