FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s 2019-2020 girls basketball season came to an end last week, as the Eagles suffered a loss to Homestead — one of the top teams in the state, 53-31
The Spartans are ranked in the top 5 in the state in multiple polls.
The Class 4A sectional was hosted at South Side, and the Spartans ran off to a quick start, leading 18-7 after the first quarter.
Senior Olivia Shearer opened her last game as a Lady Eagle with five first-quarter points. Columbia City’s other two points came from fellow senior Carly Mabie.
The Spartans held Columbia City to just one field goal in the second quarter, a two-pointer by Grace Schrader, and a free throw by Mabie. Meanwhile, Homestead tacked on another 14 points to make the halftime score 32-10.
“Defensively we came out ready to play,” Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer said. “We couldn’t get shots to fall early on.”
Columbia City came out of the locker room with much different play — tying the Spartans’ offense in the second half.
Shearer knocked down two more 3-pointers in the third, and the team’s other seven points came from three different players — Gabby Fry, Brayden Lickey and Rebekah Marshall.
Homestead put up 14 points in the quarter, but Columbia City outscored the Spartans in the fourth, 8-7, after going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line — three points from Marshall, a field goal from Shearer and a pair of free throws by Madison Woodward.
“We got within 12-13 points of them and had a little run going in the second half,” Shearer said. “All of our kids played so hard — I can’t be more proud of them.”
The Eagles ended the season with a 15-8 record, their best since 2015.
