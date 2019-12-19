COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s girls basketball team put on quite a show for its alumni night on Friday, winning a two-point thriller over Norwell in a victory that has been a long time coming, 48-46.
The Eagles had not defeated the rival Knights since 2005, and suffered multiple heartbreaking losses to Norwell throughout the past 14 years.
In 2014, Columbia City was off to a 7-0 start to the season before falling to Norwell in game eight. The team went on to have a 22-4 record in a season that ended in a one-point loss to the Knights in the sectional championship game.
Four years in a row, from 2014-2017, Norwell ended Columbia City’s season in sectional play.
This season, the Knights are ranked sixth in Class 3A and were 7-2 prior to their game at Columbia City.
“We hadn’t been able to get over the hump,” Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer said.
The game put fans on the edge of their seats, as Norwell had the ball with five seconds left in the game, trailing by two points.
Columbia City’s staunch defense left Norwell with no opportunity to score — it took multiple attempts just to get the ball inbounded, then with about 3 seconds left, Carly Mabie came up with a steal and held the ball until the clock ran out.
Players raced to the sidelines, where Olivia Shearer leapt into the arms of her mother, Coach Shearer, followed by a big embrace by the whole team.
“I cannot tell you what this means to the coaching staff and these five seniors on our team,” Shearer said. “We have worked, and worked, and worked, and finally tonight we got a win against Norwell. I can’t tell you how proud I am of our entire team. Every kid that came on the court contributed something, whether it be defense, rebounding, making free throws or whatever the case.”
The teams were neck-in-neck throughout the duration of the game, with neither team leading by more than seven points.
Mabie ended the first quarter with a basket that gave Columbia City a 12-11 advantage. The Eagles used five different scorers that quarter and seven different scorers overall in the game in a well-balanced effort.
Norwell took back the lead to start the second quarter, but baskets by Shearer and Hayley Urban gave Columbia City a 17-13 lead with 4:48 left in the half.
Norwell’s Fuelling got hot, scoring five straight points on her way to a nine-point quarter that put the Knights ahead by one point at the half, 24-23.
The teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, but the Eagles’ defense shut out Norwell’s offense for 3:30 while Mabie, Urban and Madison Woodward put points on the board to give the Eagles a 38-31 lead.
Norwell came back to score five points in the final 24 seconds to narrow Columbia City’s lead to 38-36.
The Eagles sealed the win at the free-throw line, going eight for eight in the fourth quarter, then shutting out Norwell in the final seconds seconds for the win.
“That was the longest three seconds of my life,” Mabie said of her steal in the final seconds.
Urban led the team with 11 points followed by Mabie with 10, Woodward with eight, Shearer with seven, Brayden Lickey with six and Grace Schrader with four.
Columbia City was 15-for-15 from the free-throw line on the evening and shot 40% from behind the 3-point arc, but perhaps the most impressive statistic was in the rebound category, as the Eagles out-rebounded Norwell 42-14, with nearly every player on the team contributing.
“That’s pretty much total domination,” Shearer said. “They out-size us in several positions and we just got after it. I just can’t say enough about how pleased I am with our team effort.”
Woodward and Lickey both had 10 rebounds, Gabby Fry added eight, Shearer had six and Schrader added four.
Mabie led the team in steals with five, and Shearer and Schrader each had two assists.
Though excited and pleased with the win, Coach Shearer said the team needs to work on its turnovers, as Norwell tallied 19 steals and the Eagles gave up 25 turnovers compared to Norwell’s 10.
With the win, Columbia City advanced to 8-3 and 2-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
The Eagles hosted Warsaw on Tuesday and host East Noble for an afternoon game on Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
