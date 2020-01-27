COLUMBIA CITY — At lot has happened in Whitley County in the past 60 years — new businesses, new families, new politicians — soon, a new school.
Hundreds of players have suited up in Columbia City Eagle basketball uniforms.
The 2004 team was state runner-up. The 2001 and 2011 teams advanced to semi-state. Teams have won 13 sectional titles and four regional championships in the past six decades.
Needless to say, many great basketball players have set foot in the Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium, but perhaps none have been as great as Bill Schwarz.
Schwarz set Columbia City’s all-time leading scoring record in 1960, just two years after the school opened in 1958 — 1,646 at a time when the 3-point arc didn’t exist.
It appears Schwarz’s record may die with the Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium, as Eagle senior Mitchell Wilson is just 33 points from breaking that record with at least eight games left in the season.
The record that has stood the test of time only happened in Columbia City by a stroke of luck, as Schwarz’s journey began far from Whitley County.
Wilhelm Schwarz was born in 1941 in Transylvania during World War II. His father, Martin, was forced to serve in the Romanian army, and while he was away, the Russians invaded, leaving Schwarz and his mother and siblings to flee on their own.
“They bombed our home at 3 a.m. We ran into the cornfield and my mom was injured,” Schwarz said. “Those soldiers were not nice people. They were nasty.”
The family was snuck onto a train with wounded German soldiers and doctors, and had to hide from the Russians when they would inspect the train.
Schwarz’s father and uncle were taken prisoner by the Russians and sent to Siberia as slaves. After three month’s Martin lost 60 pounds and his brother did not survive.
Because he was so thin, the doctor told officials that he had tuberculosis, so he was sent to East Germany, where he escaped with two Americans.
Meanwhile, Bill and his mother, Sara, and siblings found safety in Vienna, Austria. Sara wrote back to her mother-in-law about their whereabouts, and when Martin returned to Transylvania to find his home destroyed, he found his mother, who directed him to his family.
The Schwarz’s heard of a church in America that was sponsoring refugee families to move to the U.S. — and the rest is history.
The family’s application was accepted, and the Schwarz’s arrived in Ellis Island via a boat.
“I was the only one to see the Statue of Liberty, they were all asleep,” Schwarz said. “I thought it was awesome but I didn’t know what it was.”
The family moved to Columbia City with the help of Grace Lutheran Church.
“We were received with open arms, thus giving us the opportunity to pursue the American dream,” Schwarz said.
Schwarz began school at Marshall Memorial, where he was placed in second grade (he should have been in third grade, based on his age), so he could learn to speak English.
It wasn’t until three years later that Schwarz learned about basketball.
“We moved south of town when I was in the fifth grade and then I went to McLallen Elementary School for one year,” Schwarz said. “There was a teacher there who introduced us to the game. The school had a one-room basement and he took us down there and put keys on the wall about seven feet high. Until the fifth grade, I kicked a basketball around like a soccer ball.”
By the next year, Schwarz was hooked.
“In the sixth grade, I used to walk 2.5 miles to school, go home, then walk back to school and play basketball,” he said. “I spent all my waking moments playing basketball.”
On Saturdays, he said he’d play for 10-12 hours, whether anyone played with him or not.
“At 9 p.m., the lights would go out, but I’d still play,” Schwarz said. “The baskets had steel nets, so I could hear if the ball went through.”
Schwarz may not have been born a Hoosier, but it didn’t take him long to become one.
“I would play by the moonlight and with my fingers frozen,” he said. “I didn’t go home for dinner, I stayed on the basketball court.”
Schwarz noted that his eighth-grade teacher, Harold Heeter, made him truly appreciate the game, taking him and his classmates to high school games and some Fort Wayne Pistons games.
“It was then when I realized I had some talent,” Schwarz said.
Heeter would take the students into the school to play.
“Then, we’d hide until the janitor locked up and left, then we’d play some more. There were a few times we were locked in,” he said.
Schwarz’s unique story didn’t end there, as the stand-out player almost had to take his game to Chicago. After his eighth-grade year, Schwarz’s parents moved to Chicago.
“I wanted to come back and be with my friends,” Schwarz said.
Several members of the Columbia City community helped make that happen, as Schwarz was first taken in by Boag and Mary Ellen Johnson. He lived on their family farm in Larwill during his freshman year.
Later, he lived with Mary Hill. However, since that was not considered his legal residence, and that drew attention from many, especially Columbia City’s rivals.
“South Whitley and several other schools weren’t happy with that,” Schwarz said.
So, Paul Morsches provided funds for Hill, a widow, to legally take in Schwarz as her foster child. Hill was Morsches’ secretary at the time.
“I was fortunate to having a secure, loving family during high school,” Schwarz said.
Schwarz attributes much of his success to Coach Boag Johnson and Mark Hammel.
“They were my coaches, mentors, friends and father figures and supported me all through high school. Johnson taught me how to play, Hammel taught me how to be a gentleman,” Schwarz said. “Their loving nurture was surely God’s gift and taught me how to find my way into adulthood. I’ve remained grateful to these kind, thoughtful people, and am so grateful for all their help and leadership.”
During his career, Schwarz broke multiple records, including single-game records, season records, and career records.
He was named the most valuable player in Indiana in 1960, among many other accolades.
After his senior season, Schwarz was named an Indiana All-Star for the Indiana-Ohio All-Star game. He was named MVP of the game, scoring 18 points and dishing out 14 assists, helping Indiana to a 104-89 victory.
Schwarz had many college options, including offers from all the schools in the Big Ten Conference — about 35-40 offers in total.
He landed with Michigan State and earned his teaching degree, then after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.
“I would like to offer a sincere thank you to Columbia City High School and community, which gave me the opportunity to receive an education, but specifically to Grace Evangelical Church for sponsoring my refugee family to come to America,” Schwarz said.
Schwarz exemplifies the “pay it forward” motto, as he has volunteered himself in many ways, from volunteering as Grace Lutheran’s library coordinator for 10 years, to coaching basketball and soccer, being a Boy Scout leader for eight years and leading youth groups.
His hobbies now include being a member of a barbershop chorus and quartet singing, as well as golf, reading and antique collecting.
He’s married to Donna Eileen, a registered nurse, and the couple lives in Chicago. They have two children, Mallory and Bradford.
Schwarz has been featured by the Whitley County Historical Society as a “Notable Native,” and some of his memorabilia is on display at the Whitley County History Museum in downtown Columbia City.
