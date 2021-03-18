James L. Bentz, 81, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home in the company of family at 2:43 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 2:18 am
