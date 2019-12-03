COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City High School’s girls basketball program will host an alumni night on Friday, Dec. 13 in the Eagles’ game against Norwell.
Alumni can sign in at the ticket window to get in free. Stop at the “welcome table” upon entry to check in and receive a name tag.
Recognition will be at halftime of the varsity game, with a meet-and-greet in the multi-purpose room immediately following the game. Organizers ask that alumni arrive no later than 7 p.m.
At the meet-and-greet, alumni will share some of their favorite memories of playing in the Donald S. Weeks gymnasium, memories of Lady Eagle Basketball, and life lessons learned while involved in the program. Refreshments will also be served.
RSVP to Emily Houser on or before Thursday, Dec. 12 at houseree@wccsonline.com.
