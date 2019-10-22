HUNTINGTON — New Haven’s volleyball season came to a close on Saturday after the Bulldogs fell to Huntington North Sectional Champion Homestead, 3-1.
The Bulldogs put up a good fight, playing the Spartans to three competitive games.
New Haven won Game One 25-21, but Homestead came back to win the next three and take the match, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-18.
Emily Cordray, Taylor Creed and Ally Sallfrank led the team in serving with one ace apiece.
Ava Doster tallied 25 digs, and Creed added 45 assists.
Cordray led the team in kills with 16 and Techiya Jackson led the defense with five blocks.
The girls beat sectional host Huntington North in the sectional opener last Thursday, 3-1.
New Haven won the first two games, 25-22, 25-18. Huntington North fought back by winning Game Three, 25-18, but New Haven sealed the win with a 25-21 victory in Game Four.
Avarcia Nard led the team with six aces. Foster had 20 digs, Creed recorded 40 assists, Cordray had 18 kills and Saniya Jordan had two blocks.
The girls finished the season with an impressive 22-9 record, including 5-2 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
The Northeast 8 Conference announced its selections for its all-conference teams Sunday.
Leo led the NE8 with a 7-0 conference record on the season. The Lions had four players selected to the NE8 1st-Team: Brooke Smoith, Nevaeh Shugart, Ryan Rednour and Belle Hogan.
Other members of the 1st-Team All-Conference squad were: Rachel McBride (Bellmont), Morgan Robrock (Huntington North), Emily Cordray (New Haven), Sophie Krull (Bellmont) and Ava Doster (New Haven).
Bellmont finished second overall with a 6-1 record, followed by New Haven (5-2), Huntington North (4-3), Columbia City (2-5), East Noble (2-5), Norwell (1-6) and DeKalb (1-6).
Members of the 2nd-Team All-Conference squad were: New Haven’s TeChiya Jackson, Columbia City’s Sydney Boroff, East Noble’s Alexis Kirchner, DeKalb’s Paige Pettis, Norwell’s Breann Barger, Bellmont’s Sarah Noonan and Liz Scheumann, and Huntington North’s Taylor Reust and Mia Garner.
Six were given Honorable Mention status: Morgan Richison (Huntington North), Naomi Rubrake (Columbia City), Taylor Creed (New Haven), Hope Moring (DeKalb), Kylie Garton (East Noble) and Kenlee Stoppenhagen (Norwell).
