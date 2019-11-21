Allen L. Keller, 81, died at 12:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Peabody Retirement Community, where he had been a resident for the past three years.
Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Homes, Columbia City.
Steady light rain in the morning. Windy with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 20, 2019 @ 11:59 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.