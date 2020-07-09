Raymon Farris
Raymon G. Farris, 39, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 8:43 p.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, where he had been admitted on Wednesday.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 8:45 am
