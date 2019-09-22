Sept. 6

14 traffic stops

10 special patrol details

3 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

00:17 Intoxicated driver, 1000 West Spartan Drive

02:58 Suspicious, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

07:42 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street

10:26 Juvenile, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

11:17 Citizen assist, 700 block of East Denzil Drive

11:41 Animal, 500 block of North Washington Street

13:10 Welfare check, 300 block of East Chicago Street

14:42 Property damage crash, 600 block of South Main Street

16:37 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, Main Street at Walker Way

17:41 Alarm, 400 block of South Towerview Drive

17:46 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at S.R. 109

20:55 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:02 Drug complaint, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

22:39 Fight, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

Sept. 7

7 special patrol details

5 assist other agencies

5 traffic stops

02:17 Alarm, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

08:21 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

13:11 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Line Street

14:03 Unwanted party, 300 block of South Whitley Street

19:02 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at S.R. 109

19:34 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Main Street

19:36 Alarm, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

22:22 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

Sept. 8

3 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

2 traffic stops

00:31 Suspicious vehicle, 1300 East S.R. 205

05:26 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

05:55 Noise complaint, Elm and Ellsworth streets

09:20 Citizen assist, 400 block of North Elm Street

11:49 Driving complaint, Business 30 at James Street

12:00 Animal, 900 block of South Line Street

13:57 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street

15:26 Parking violation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

17:15 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:57 Welfare check, 300 block of North Elm Street

21:41 Suspicious, Factory Avenue at Line Street

Sept. 9

6 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

00:34 Suspicious person, U.S. 30 at S.R. 9

05:48 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

07:48 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Elm Street

10:39 Missing person, 100 block of East Market Street

11:29 Citizen assist, 400 block of North Elm Street

12:32 Child abuse, 800 block of Plantation Drive

14:10 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

14:55 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of East Jackson Street

16:50 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

22:50 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

23:58 Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of South Line Street

Sept. 10

27 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

4 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

00:39 Assist hospital, 1260 East S.R. 205

09:38 Property damage crash, Collinwood Avenue at Whitley Street

10:39 VIN inspection, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail

10:44 Animal noise, 300 block of South Elm Street

13:04 Suspicious activity, 300 block of North Line Street

13:24 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

14:51 Citizen assist, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:03 Repossession, 400 block of South Main Street

16:37 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

17:02 Animal neglect, 200 block of West Claiborne Drive

19:14 Fight, 700 block of North Browning Street

19:50 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, Line Street at Plaza Drive

22:33 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

Sept. 11

40 traffic stops

3 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

00:30 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Van Buren Street

00:46 Unwanted party, 300 block of North Elm Street

04:02 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

05:07 911 hang up, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

08:08 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Market Street

09:16 Child safety, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

10:52 Driving complaint, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

12:57 Parking violation, 100 block of North Walnut Street

13:35 Welfare check, 800 block of Plantation Drive

13:38 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

14:38 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

15:44 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

16:38 Noise complaint, 200 block of North Line Street

17:15 Child abuse, 300 block of East Collins Street

18:40 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

19:03 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street

19:18 Suspicious activity, 200 block of South Main Street

19:25 Verbal disturbance, Line Street at U.S. 30

21:38 Protective order violation, 400 block of North Elm Street

22:48 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

23:55 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

Sept. 12

32 traffic stops

3 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

3 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

08:12 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

08:52 Alarm, 1500 block of West Buddale Drive

09:53 Funeral detail at Demoney Grimes

09:56 Citizen assist, 300 block of North Elm Street

14:34 VIN inspection, 500 block of East Hanna Street

15:06 Animal neglect, 400 block of East Swihart Street

15:17 Suspicious activity, 300 block of South Main Street

16:10 Abandoned vehicle, U.S. 30 at Line Street

16:39 Alarm, 1500 block of West Buddale Drive

20:02 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, 300 block of North Line Street

21:54 Citizen assist on West Diplomat Drive

21:59 Alarm, 500 block of North Line Street

Sept. 13

42 traffic stops

16 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

3 citizen assists

2 vehicle lockouts

00:44 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

11:16 VIN inspection at City Hall

11:22 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street

13:00 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:01 Ordinance violation, 200 block of North Washington Street

16:46 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street

16:58 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Main Street

17:04 Juvenile, 300 block of North Line Street

18:36 Theft, 600 block of West Business 30

21:10 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

Sept. 14

5 traffic stops

3 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

09:33 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

10:51 Auto theft, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

10:51 Vehicle lockout, 1300 block of East Louise Drive

11:05 Unwanted party, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

11:37 Theft, 400 block of North Main Street

12:02 VIN inspection, 100 block of East Tidewater Trail

13:21 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

13:44 Noise complaint, 200 block of East Jefferson Street

14:22 Recovered property, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive

18:10 Fireworks complaint, 500 block of South Norris Court

18:23 Juvenile at Oak and Market streets

20:08 Unwanted party, 200 block of West Walker Way

21:31 Suspicious vehicle on North Park Terrace Boulevard

Sept. 15

8 traffic stops

8 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

00:00 Noise complaint, 600 block of North Walnut Street

02:27 Suspicious vehicle on Opportunity Drive

04:32 911 hang up, 800 block of South Valley River Drive

07:29 Theft from a vehicle, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

08:25 Disabled vehicle at Main and Van Buren streets

10:14 Property damage crash, 1000 block of East S.R. 205

12:45 Juvenile, 800 block of West Business 30

13:30 Lost property at Elm and Van Buren streets

14:32 Theft from a vehicle on West Tidewater Trail

14:35 Unauthorized control, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

15:30 Property damage crash on West Squawbuck Road

15:47 Driving complaint on East Jeffery Drive

15:48 Verbal disturbance, 500 block of North Line Street

16:18 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street

16:49 Alarm, 900 block of South Line Street

17:57 Animal running at-large, 600 block of West Columbia Parkway

19:17 Suspicious activity, 500 block of West Connexion Way

Sept. 16

14 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

01:16 Unsecure premises, 1400 block of West Westgate Avenue

01:27 Unsecure premises, 500 block of West Business 30

02:42 Mental subject, 900 block of East Hanna Street

07:21 Missing person, 800 block of West Business 30

07:52 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street

08:21 Alarm, 100 block of South Main Street

12:01 Public warning test at City Hall

13:46 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

15:36 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street

18:44 Recovered property, 300 block of North Walnut Street

18:58 Golf cart inspection at City Hall

19:05 Suspicious activity, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205

23:41 Warrant service on West Weston Drive

23:59 Suspicious activity, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

Sept. 17

16 traffic stops

5 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

00:33 Welfare check, 300 block of South Whitley Street

04:24 Suspicious activity, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

04:34 Welfare check, 100 block of West Market Street

08:26 Ordinance violation, 200 block of East Chicago Street

13:18 Welfare check, 500 block of East Business 30

15:15 Property damage crash at Line and Jackson streets

15:31 Golf cart inspection, 400 block of North Washington Street

15:50 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:36 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Main Street

20:12 Assault, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street

20:48 Welfare check, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Sept. 18

23 traffic stops

7 special patrol details

2 vehicle lockouts

03:23 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

03:51 Driving complaint at Elm and North streets

05:32 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

08:05 Personal injury crash, 1300 block of East Hanna Street

09:09 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street

10:59 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road

11:47 Theft/drive off, 500 block of North Line Street

13:19 Juvenile, 100 block of North Walnut Street

15:50 Golf cart inspection, 100 block of North Chestnut Wood Lane

16:27 Theft, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

17:54 Property damage crash at Van Buren and Elm streets

18:38 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:24 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street

21:30 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of North Madison Street

Sept. 19

8 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

3 VIN inspections

07:35 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

09:14 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street

11:02 Property damage crash at Plaza Drive and Line Street

13:22 Welfare check, 700 block of North Liberty Drive

13:54 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

13:55 Animal danger, 300 block of South Main Street

14:09 Alarm, 100 block of West Cambridge Drive

15:41 Ordinance violation, Plaza Drive at Line Street

15:53 Traffic hazard, Old Trail Road at Market Street

17:49 Juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street

22:20 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

23:51 Driving complaint, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.