Sept. 6
14 traffic stops
10 special patrol details
3 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
00:17 Intoxicated driver, 1000 West Spartan Drive
02:58 Suspicious, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
07:42 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street
10:26 Juvenile, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
11:17 Citizen assist, 700 block of East Denzil Drive
11:41 Animal, 500 block of North Washington Street
13:10 Welfare check, 300 block of East Chicago Street
14:42 Property damage crash, 600 block of South Main Street
16:37 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, Main Street at Walker Way
17:41 Alarm, 400 block of South Towerview Drive
17:46 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at S.R. 109
20:55 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:02 Drug complaint, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
22:39 Fight, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
Sept. 7
7 special patrol details
5 assist other agencies
5 traffic stops
02:17 Alarm, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
08:21 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
13:11 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Line Street
14:03 Unwanted party, 300 block of South Whitley Street
19:02 Property damage crash, Plaza Drive at S.R. 109
19:34 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Main Street
19:36 Alarm, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
22:22 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
Sept. 8
3 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
2 traffic stops
00:31 Suspicious vehicle, 1300 East S.R. 205
05:26 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
05:55 Noise complaint, Elm and Ellsworth streets
09:20 Citizen assist, 400 block of North Elm Street
11:49 Driving complaint, Business 30 at James Street
12:00 Animal, 900 block of South Line Street
13:57 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Collins Street
15:26 Parking violation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
17:15 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:57 Welfare check, 300 block of North Elm Street
21:41 Suspicious, Factory Avenue at Line Street
Sept. 9
6 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
00:34 Suspicious person, U.S. 30 at S.R. 9
05:48 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
07:48 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Elm Street
10:39 Missing person, 100 block of East Market Street
11:29 Citizen assist, 400 block of North Elm Street
12:32 Child abuse, 800 block of Plantation Drive
14:10 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
14:55 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of East Jackson Street
16:50 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
22:50 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
23:58 Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of South Line Street
Sept. 10
27 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
4 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
00:39 Assist hospital, 1260 East S.R. 205
09:38 Property damage crash, Collinwood Avenue at Whitley Street
10:39 VIN inspection, 100 block of West Tidewater Trail
10:44 Animal noise, 300 block of South Elm Street
13:04 Suspicious activity, 300 block of North Line Street
13:24 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
14:51 Citizen assist, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:03 Repossession, 400 block of South Main Street
16:37 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
17:02 Animal neglect, 200 block of West Claiborne Drive
19:14 Fight, 700 block of North Browning Street
19:50 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, Line Street at Plaza Drive
22:33 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
Sept. 11
40 traffic stops
3 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
00:30 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Van Buren Street
00:46 Unwanted party, 300 block of North Elm Street
04:02 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
05:07 911 hang up, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
08:08 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Market Street
09:16 Child safety, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
10:52 Driving complaint, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
12:57 Parking violation, 100 block of North Walnut Street
13:35 Welfare check, 800 block of Plantation Drive
13:38 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
14:38 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
15:44 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
16:38 Noise complaint, 200 block of North Line Street
17:15 Child abuse, 300 block of East Collins Street
18:40 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
19:03 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street
19:18 Suspicious activity, 200 block of South Main Street
19:25 Verbal disturbance, Line Street at U.S. 30
21:38 Protective order violation, 400 block of North Elm Street
22:48 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
23:55 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
Sept. 12
32 traffic stops
3 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
3 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
08:12 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
08:52 Alarm, 1500 block of West Buddale Drive
09:53 Funeral detail at Demoney Grimes
09:56 Citizen assist, 300 block of North Elm Street
14:34 VIN inspection, 500 block of East Hanna Street
15:06 Animal neglect, 400 block of East Swihart Street
15:17 Suspicious activity, 300 block of South Main Street
16:10 Abandoned vehicle, U.S. 30 at Line Street
16:39 Alarm, 1500 block of West Buddale Drive
20:02 Vehicle crash, leaving scene, 300 block of North Line Street
21:54 Citizen assist on West Diplomat Drive
21:59 Alarm, 500 block of North Line Street
Sept. 13
42 traffic stops
16 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
3 citizen assists
2 vehicle lockouts
00:44 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
11:16 VIN inspection at City Hall
11:22 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street
13:00 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:01 Ordinance violation, 200 block of North Washington Street
16:46 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street
16:58 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Main Street
17:04 Juvenile, 300 block of North Line Street
18:36 Theft, 600 block of West Business 30
21:10 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
Sept. 14
5 traffic stops
3 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
09:33 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
10:51 Auto theft, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
10:51 Vehicle lockout, 1300 block of East Louise Drive
11:05 Unwanted party, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
11:37 Theft, 400 block of North Main Street
12:02 VIN inspection, 100 block of East Tidewater Trail
13:21 Driving complaint, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
13:44 Noise complaint, 200 block of East Jefferson Street
14:22 Recovered property, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive
18:10 Fireworks complaint, 500 block of South Norris Court
18:23 Juvenile at Oak and Market streets
20:08 Unwanted party, 200 block of West Walker Way
21:31 Suspicious vehicle on North Park Terrace Boulevard
Sept. 15
8 traffic stops
8 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
00:00 Noise complaint, 600 block of North Walnut Street
02:27 Suspicious vehicle on Opportunity Drive
04:32 911 hang up, 800 block of South Valley River Drive
07:29 Theft from a vehicle, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
08:25 Disabled vehicle at Main and Van Buren streets
10:14 Property damage crash, 1000 block of East S.R. 205
12:45 Juvenile, 800 block of West Business 30
13:30 Lost property at Elm and Van Buren streets
14:32 Theft from a vehicle on West Tidewater Trail
14:35 Unauthorized control, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
15:30 Property damage crash on West Squawbuck Road
15:47 Driving complaint on East Jeffery Drive
15:48 Verbal disturbance, 500 block of North Line Street
16:18 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street
16:49 Alarm, 900 block of South Line Street
17:57 Animal running at-large, 600 block of West Columbia Parkway
19:17 Suspicious activity, 500 block of West Connexion Way
Sept. 16
14 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
01:16 Unsecure premises, 1400 block of West Westgate Avenue
01:27 Unsecure premises, 500 block of West Business 30
02:42 Mental subject, 900 block of East Hanna Street
07:21 Missing person, 800 block of West Business 30
07:52 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street
08:21 Alarm, 100 block of South Main Street
12:01 Public warning test at City Hall
13:46 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
15:36 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street
18:44 Recovered property, 300 block of North Walnut Street
18:58 Golf cart inspection at City Hall
19:05 Suspicious activity, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205
23:41 Warrant service on West Weston Drive
23:59 Suspicious activity, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
Sept. 17
16 traffic stops
5 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
00:33 Welfare check, 300 block of South Whitley Street
04:24 Suspicious activity, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
04:34 Welfare check, 100 block of West Market Street
08:26 Ordinance violation, 200 block of East Chicago Street
13:18 Welfare check, 500 block of East Business 30
15:15 Property damage crash at Line and Jackson streets
15:31 Golf cart inspection, 400 block of North Washington Street
15:50 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:36 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Main Street
20:12 Assault, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street
20:48 Welfare check, 500 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Sept. 18
23 traffic stops
7 special patrol details
2 vehicle lockouts
03:23 Unsecure premises, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
03:51 Driving complaint at Elm and North streets
05:32 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
08:05 Personal injury crash, 1300 block of East Hanna Street
09:09 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street
10:59 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road
11:47 Theft/drive off, 500 block of North Line Street
13:19 Juvenile, 100 block of North Walnut Street
15:50 Golf cart inspection, 100 block of North Chestnut Wood Lane
16:27 Theft, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
17:54 Property damage crash at Van Buren and Elm streets
18:38 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:24 Runaway juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street
21:30 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of North Madison Street
Sept. 19
8 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
3 VIN inspections
07:35 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
09:14 Juvenile, 600 block of North Whitley Street
11:02 Property damage crash at Plaza Drive and Line Street
13:22 Welfare check, 700 block of North Liberty Drive
13:54 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
13:55 Animal danger, 300 block of South Main Street
14:09 Alarm, 100 block of West Cambridge Drive
15:41 Ordinance violation, Plaza Drive at Line Street
15:53 Traffic hazard, Old Trail Road at Market Street
17:49 Juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street
22:20 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
23:51 Driving complaint, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
