SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko’s football team fell to Three Rivers Conference foe North Miami on Friday, 53-22.
The Wildcats played a competitive game in the first quarter, trailing only 13-7, but the visitors unleashed its offense in the second quarter, putting up 20 points to lead 33-14 at halftime.
North Miami scored twice more in the third quarter, leading 46-144. Whitko scored eight points in the fourth, but the hole was too deep to climb from.
Whitko finished the game with 236 total offensive yards, including 71 passing yards.
Quarterback Ethan Schuh completed 4 of 10 pass attempts, and also had five rushes for 16 yards, three interceptions and one touchdown.
Cade Berg had 70 yards on 12 carries, and Ashton Schuh caught the ball four times for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Riley Young scored another TD for the Wildcats, off a 23-yard carry.
Defensively, Mason Lehman led the team with eight tackles and a sack. Isaiah Kyles added seven tackles, and Braxton Coburn had six tackles.
North Miami ended the game with 355 total yards, including 276 rushing yards.
