Jan. 17
13 traffic stops
13 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 VIN inspections
1 welfare check
1 funeral detail
1 driving complaint
1 ordinance violation
1 disabled vehicle
1 harassment/intimidation
1 citizen assist
1 assist other agency
04:48 Unsecure premises, 500 block of West Connexion Way
16:28 Property damage crash, Countryside Drive at SR 9
16:38 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street
20:59 Vehicle slide off, 500 block of West Connexion Way
Jan. 18
5 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 disabled vehicle
1 lost property report
1 welfare check
1 funeral detail
1 alarm
1 parking violation
1 noise complaint
1 assist other agency
03:37 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
06:10 Mental subject, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
09:25 Incorrigible juvenile, 200 block of South Walnut Street
Jan. 19
25 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 animal investigation
1 driving complaint
14:36 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
15:31 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:42 Assist hospital, 1260 W SR 205
20:23 Suspicious, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
21:18 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
Jan. 20
8 traffic stops
7 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 driving complaint
1 noise complaint
1 funeral detail
1 warrant service
1 disabled vehicle
00:52 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
06:39 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
07:49 Incorrigible juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
12:00 Public warning test at City Hall
16:18 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
16:46 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
17:05 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital
17:09 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital
19:17 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:17 911 hang up, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
19:35 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital
23:21 Assault, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
Jan. 21
14 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 animal investigations
2 disabled vehicles
1 welfare check
1 VIN inspection
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
08:05 911 hang up, 700 block of East Denzil Drive
09:54 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
12:34 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Countryside Drive
13:20 Juvenile, 100 block of North Walnut Street
16:43 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital
16:57 Illegal dumping, 100 block of East Van Buren Street
17:58 Drug complaint, 1400 block of East Bridget Lane
19:30 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Whitley Street
Jan. 22
12 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 driving complaints
1 funeral detail
1 citizen assist
1 disabled vehicle
1 harassment/intimidation
04:59 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street
10:02 Juvenile MIP, 600 block of North Whitley Street
10:56 Direct traffic, US 30 at SR 9
17:30 Juvenile, 300 block of East Collins Street
21:16 Incorrigible juvenile, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court
22:08 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Jan. 23
9 special patrols
6 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
1 driving complaint
1 alarm
1 funeral detail
1 disabled vehicle
02:03 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
03:07 Assist hospital
06:15 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street
07:00 Suspicious vehicle, 1600 block of South SR 9
14:58 Mental subject, US 30 at Lincolnway
23:03 K9 assist, US 30 at Wilson Lake Road
23:14 Incorrigible juvenile, 600 block of West Lincolnway
