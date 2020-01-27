Jan. 17

13 traffic stops

13 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 VIN inspections

1 welfare check

1 funeral detail

1 driving complaint

1 ordinance violation

1 disabled vehicle

1 harassment/intimidation

1 citizen assist

1 assist other agency

04:48 Unsecure premises, 500 block of West Connexion Way

16:28 Property damage crash, Countryside Drive at SR 9

16:38 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street

20:59 Vehicle slide off, 500 block of West Connexion Way

Jan. 18

5 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 disabled vehicle

1 lost property report

1 welfare check

1 funeral detail

1 alarm

1 parking violation

1 noise complaint

1 assist other agency

03:37 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

06:10 Mental subject, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

09:25 Incorrigible juvenile, 200 block of South Walnut Street

Jan. 19

25 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 animal investigation

1 driving complaint

14:36 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

15:31 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:42 Assist hospital, 1260 W SR 205

20:23 Suspicious, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

21:18 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

Jan. 20

8 traffic stops

7 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 driving complaint

1 noise complaint

1 funeral detail

1 warrant service

1 disabled vehicle

00:52 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

06:39 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

07:49 Incorrigible juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

12:00 Public warning test at City Hall

16:18 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

16:46 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

17:05 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital

17:09 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital

19:17 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:17 911 hang up, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

19:35 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital

23:21 Assault, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

Jan. 21

14 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 animal investigations

2 disabled vehicles

1 welfare check

1 VIN inspection

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

08:05 911 hang up, 700 block of East Denzil Drive

09:54 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

12:34 Property damage crash, SR 9 at Countryside Drive

13:20 Juvenile, 100 block of North Walnut Street

16:43 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital

16:57 Illegal dumping, 100 block of East Van Buren Street

17:58 Drug complaint, 1400 block of East Bridget Lane

19:30 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Whitley Street

Jan. 22

12 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 driving complaints

1 funeral detail

1 citizen assist

1 disabled vehicle

1 harassment/intimidation

04:59 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street

10:02 Juvenile MIP, 600 block of North Whitley Street

10:56 Direct traffic, US 30 at SR 9

17:30 Juvenile, 300 block of East Collins Street

21:16 Incorrigible juvenile, 700 block of South Kirkwood Court

22:08 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Jan. 23

9 special patrols

6 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

1 driving complaint

1 alarm

1 funeral detail

1 disabled vehicle

02:03 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

03:07 Assist hospital

06:15 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street

07:00 Suspicious vehicle, 1600 block of South SR 9

14:58 Mental subject, US 30 at Lincolnway

23:03 K9 assist, US 30 at Wilson Lake Road

23:14 Incorrigible juvenile, 600 block of West Lincolnway

