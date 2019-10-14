LEO-CEDARVILLE – Columbia City’s girls soccer team fell into a 5-0 first-half hole against state-ranked Bishop Dwenger in the IHSAA Sectional 22 semi-final contest before playing the Saints even in the second half.
The Eagles could not dig themselves out of that hole, and were eliminated 6-1 at Leo on Thursday evening.
The Saints got on the scoreboard with just over three minutes gone. Bishop Dwenger sophomore Callie Burns made a run up the left side and bore down on Columbia City keeper Bailey Shidler point blank beating her to the near post to give Dwenger a 1-0 lead with 36:48 left in the first half.
About five minutes later, the Saints struck again. Bishop Dwenger sophomore Ellen Hatrzog took a through ball and outran the Columbia City defenders again going one-on-one with the Columbia City keeper, coming from the right hand side to knock the ball into the far corner of the goal, moving the Dwenger lead to 2-0 with 31:22 left in the half.
Another through ball and sprint cost the Eagles a third goal at the 28:52 mark, as Dwenger’s Callie Burns picked up her second goal of the night to put the Eagles in a 3-0 hole.
With the Eagles playing a high defense in the hopes of catching the Saint attackers offsides, they had to rely on midfielders to clear the ball. But, through balls became footraces to the ball with the speedy Saint attackers.
“We are not fast on the backline,” Eagle head coach Mike Cotter said, ”so we rely on middle pressure. If we don’t get middle pressure, it’s off to the races on through balls.
“Against quality team like Dwenger, we just can’t keep up. So when it breaks down in front of our defenders, it looks like the defenders are the problem. The back half of our formation did not play well and it cost us.”
The Eagles gave up a penalty kick with 5:05 left in the first. Eagle keeper Bailey Shidler made an initial save on a Dwenger shot and there was a scramble on the rebound. During that scramble, the Eagles were called for a hand ball in the box. Dwenger’s Hartzog converted the penalty kick running the Dwenger margin to 4-0.
The Saints tacked on another goal with 3:55 left in the first. Bishop Dwenger’s Burns picked up her third goal of the game, taking a pass to the right hand side and beating Shidler to the near post to give the Saints a 5-0 lead at halftime.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard with 29:16 on the clock. Junior Margo Keller took the free kick from 30 yards out after a Dwenger hand ball violation. The Dwenger keeper made the initial save but couldn’t control the ball and Columbia City senior Skye Roberts knocked in the rebound from close range for Columbia City’s first and only goal of the contest.
Bishop Dwenger rounded out the scoring with 25:20 left in the game, when Lily Haraburda drove in on the left hand side and knocked the ball into the far right hand side to account for the final 6-1 score.
Thursday marked the final game for four Columbia City seniors, Adrienne Klefeker, Gabby Fry, Mary Cotter and Skye Roberts.
“These seniors started here when I started at the high school,” Cotter said. “So this is a tough one for me to say goodbye to them. They have been with me for three years at the middle school and four years at the high school. They have been instrumental in turning this program around.”
