Dec. 13

7 traffic stops

3 special patrols

1 alarm

1 parking violation

1 disabled vehicle

1 VIN inspection

1 funeral detail

1 transport

1 welfare check

1 ordinance violation

08:09 Juvenile/minor in possession, 100 block of North Walnut Street

13:48 Domestic, 900 block of South CR 50E.

14:58 Theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street

15:59 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Main Street

17:32 Traffic hazard, Whitley and Jefferson streets

17:51 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Main Street

Dec. 14

16 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

2 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 driving complaints

1 recovered property report

1 disabled vehicle

11:07 Domestic, 500 block of West Market Street

16:50 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street

20:42 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Walker Way

22:39 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at SR 205

Dec. 15

10 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 special patrols

1 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

1 ordinance violation

1 warrant service

1 animal investigation

09:54 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of North Elm Street

10:29 Criminal mischief, 800 block of South Redstone Court

11:57 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Line Street

16:24 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:09 Drug complaint, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court

19:13 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Business 30

Dec. 16

4 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 welfare checks

1 disabled vehicle

09:10 Fight, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

11:46 Drug complaint, 600 block of North Walnut Street

11:59 Public warning test at City Hall

12:50 Suspicious, U.S. 30 at SR 205

15:02 Suicide/attempt, 1200 block of East SR 205

18:53 Mental subject, 1600 block of East Brookside Trail

19:04 Juvenile investigation, 800 block of South Archer Court

Dec. 17

10 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 911 hang ups

2 vehicle lockouts

2 ordinance violations

2 assist other agencies

1 repossession

1 disabled vehicle

11:12 Fraud, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive

12:30 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street

14:01 Suspicious, 1000 block of South 50 East

16:53 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Dec. 18

11 traffic stops

4 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 welfare check

1 civil matter

1 citizen assist

1 funeral detail

1 animal investigation

1 repossession

09:24 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street

15:57 Domestic, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

20:32 Juvenile investigation, 400 block of North Whitley Street

Dec. 19

11 traffic stops

2 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

2 driving complaints

2 vehicle lockouts

1 funeral detail

1 recovered property report

1 civil matter

09:38 Juvenile/minor in possession, 100 block of North Walnut Street

13:38 Emergency message, 300 block of North Line Street

