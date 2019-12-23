Dec. 13
7 traffic stops
3 special patrols
1 alarm
1 parking violation
1 disabled vehicle
1 VIN inspection
1 funeral detail
1 transport
1 welfare check
1 ordinance violation
08:09 Juvenile/minor in possession, 100 block of North Walnut Street
13:48 Domestic, 900 block of South CR 50E.
14:58 Theft, 300 block of North Walnut Street
15:59 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Main Street
17:32 Traffic hazard, Whitley and Jefferson streets
17:51 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Main Street
Dec. 14
16 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
2 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 driving complaints
1 recovered property report
1 disabled vehicle
11:07 Domestic, 500 block of West Market Street
16:50 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street
20:42 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Walker Way
22:39 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at SR 205
Dec. 15
10 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 special patrols
1 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
1 ordinance violation
1 warrant service
1 animal investigation
09:54 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of North Elm Street
10:29 Criminal mischief, 800 block of South Redstone Court
11:57 Suspicious person, 300 block of North Line Street
16:24 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:09 Drug complaint, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court
19:13 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Business 30
Dec. 16
4 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 welfare checks
1 disabled vehicle
09:10 Fight, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
11:46 Drug complaint, 600 block of North Walnut Street
11:59 Public warning test at City Hall
12:50 Suspicious, U.S. 30 at SR 205
15:02 Suicide/attempt, 1200 block of East SR 205
18:53 Mental subject, 1600 block of East Brookside Trail
19:04 Juvenile investigation, 800 block of South Archer Court
Dec. 17
10 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 911 hang ups
2 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
2 assist other agencies
1 repossession
1 disabled vehicle
11:12 Fraud, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive
12:30 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street
14:01 Suspicious, 1000 block of South 50 East
16:53 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Dec. 18
11 traffic stops
4 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 welfare check
1 civil matter
1 citizen assist
1 funeral detail
1 animal investigation
1 repossession
09:24 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street
15:57 Domestic, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
20:32 Juvenile investigation, 400 block of North Whitley Street
Dec. 19
11 traffic stops
2 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
2 driving complaints
2 vehicle lockouts
1 funeral detail
1 recovered property report
1 civil matter
09:38 Juvenile/minor in possession, 100 block of North Walnut Street
13:38 Emergency message, 300 block of North Line Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.