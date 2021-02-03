FREMONT — Shirley A. Sutton, age 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center IN Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1929, in Branch County, Michigan, to Clarence and Nina Gottschalk.
After graduating from Fremont High School in 1947, she married Max Sutton on May 1, 1948. They were married for 72 years and he survives.
Shirley enjoyed quilting, crocheting, word search puzzles and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Max Sutton, of Fremont, Indiana; three daughters, Debra (Dale) Higbee, of Fremont, Indiana, Terri (Robert) Spidel, of Angola, Indiana, and Becky Sutton of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren, Stephanie Young, of Hamilton, Indiana, Brandon Spidel ,of Tipton, Indiana, and April (Jeremy) Krstovic, of Massillon, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Kassen Young and Olivia, Landon and Owen Spidel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Young.
A private graveside service will be held at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the kind and excellent care given to Mrs. Sutton.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.