SOUTH WHITLEY — In an effort to connect private investment in broadband infrastructure, the town of South Whitley submitted an application to become certified by the State of Indiana as a Broadband Ready Community.
The Town of South Whitley in conjunction with the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation completed all steps required to apply for the Broadband Ready Community certification. The application was made to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and its Broadband Ready Communities Development Center.
The town of South Whitley was notified that its application was accepted and approved by the state of Indiana.
“This certification doesn’t guarantee a new high-speed internet provider, but it shows potential investors that South Whitley has taken steps to prepare and is ready for service,” said Kennedy St. George, Whitley County EDC director of marketing.
“Broadband is important to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for residents and businesses of South Whitley.”
The Broadband Ready Community ordinance was passed at the Sept. 10, town council meeting.
“Broadband is becoming more important for everyone. With one-to-one devices for kids’ homework and greater network demands from businesses, we knew we had to take the appropriate steps to encourage investors to consider building additional broadband infrastructure in South Whitley,” said Randy Cokl, South Whitley Town Council president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.