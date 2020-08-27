Sally Virginia Foreman, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements by Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 4:07 am
