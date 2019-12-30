COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s girls basketball team advanced to 9-4 after defeating a competitive Concordia squad last week, 45-35.
Columbia City trailed by as much as five, 9-4, in the first quarter, but went on a 6-0 run with the help of Rebekah Marshall, Carly Mabie and Brayden Lickey in the last three minutes to take a 10-9 advantage before the buzzer.
Both teams were scoreless for the first half of the second quarter, with Concordia finally breaking the ice at the 4:38 mark with a field goal to take the lead. Fourteen seconds later, Hannah Schrader took the lead back, and a back-and-forth battle ensued. There were four lead changes in the second quarter until Schrader, Olivia Shearer and Madison Woodward scored unanswered points to help Columbia City to a 19-14 lead at halftime.
The Eagles never gave up their lead in the second half, as Marshall opened the third quarter with a basket, then Grace Schrader hit back-to-back 3-pointers to lift Columbia City to a 26-17 lead with 4:46 to go in the third.
The Eagles continued to pile it on in the last half of the quarter, as Hayley Urban hit a pair of free throws followed by a 3-pointer, and Woodward scored off an offensive rebound. Columbia City led 33-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Columbia City went eight-for-eight from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter while holding off a Cadet comeback, making the final score 45-35.
The Eagles had four players score eight points apiece — Grace Schrader, Urban, Mabie and Woodward.
Columbia City forced 21 Concordia turnovers. Urban had four steals and two assists and Mabie nabbed three steals. Woodward led the team in rebounds with 10.
The girls are back in action at the Valparaiso Tournament on Friday.
