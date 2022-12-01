CHURUBUSCO — It’s always a good rivalry when Whitley County schools Columbia City and Churubusco get together, no matter the sport.
Wednesday night in Turtle Town, it was wrestling, and it was Columbia City getting a 58-21 win in the non-conference dual.
Churubusco gave up forfeits at 113 and 285 pounds. CC forfeited at 106 pounds.
Pins turned this into a dominant win for Columbia City, with six-point victories from Carter Krouse at 120 (1:27), Evan Omelian at 126 (1:54), from Logan Frey at 160 (1:49), from Tanner Reed at 171 (1:39), from Justice Goree at 182 (4:33), from Nathan Hodges at 195 (2:19), and Vincent Parke at 220 (1:23).
Columbia City also got a 10-2 major decision from Nathan Miller at 152.
Churubusco got pins from Case Krider at 132 (12 seconds) and Dalton Hirschy at 138 (2:12). Javier Meza added a 4-3 decision at 145 pounds.
New Churubusco coach Jarrett Kilgore said it’s a bit of a rebuilding year for the Eagles. Churubusco has no seniors and just two juniors: The current roster of 18 wrestlers features primarily freshmen and sophomores.
Kilgore said on an ordinary night, the only weight class the Eagles will forfeit, for now, will be 285. His 113-pounder didn’t make weight for Wednesday night’s meet.
Juniors Gage Crick at 126 pounds and Warner Ott at 195 are Churubusco’s most experienced returning grapplers.
Churubusco will be in action Saturday at the Northeast Corner Conference Duals.
