COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County’s Distinguished Young Woman is headed to Kokomo to compete for the title of Indiana Distinguished Young Woman next week.
Sidney Basham is one of 24 contestants statewide who will compete in the IUK Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo, Feb. 13-15.
On Jan. 5, Basham participated in the 61st orientation of Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana. She was accompanied to the orientation by her parents Shawn and Karen Basham and Anne Titus, co-coordinator of the Whitley County program.
Preliminary nights of competition are Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., and the final night is Saturday, Feb. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door each night. The cost per person on the final night is $15.
Basham is a participant in the “blue” group and is performing self-expression and fitness on Thursday night. On Friday night, she performs her talent, a vocal solo, Requiem by Dear Evan Hasen (the musical) with her own instrumental accompaniment.
The week in Kokomo will feature sightseeing and having lunch with the Kokomo Rotary Club. On Wednesday, the participants will conduct the Be Your Best Self programs with students of the Kokomo schools. Basham will have her panel interview on Thursday.
The week begins with all participants being guests of honor at the Mayor’s Reception.
The theme of the program is “Motown” and each participant will introduce herself for each night of the competition.
On Thursday evening, an award for the Be Your Best Self presentation will be given. On Friday night, two preliminary awards will be given in each of the on-stage category of fitness, talent and self-expression.
On Saturday night after the self-introductions, the Top 10 Finalists will be named to compete for the DYW title. Prior to the awarding of the individual awards, all participants will be a part of the final production number. At the conclusion, the winning interview and scholastics awards will be given in addition to the overall winners of the on-stage categories. The Spirit Award will be given, followed by 3rd runner-up, 2nd runner-up and 1st runner-up, and then the naming of Indiana’s Distinguished Young Woman.
Individuals may follow the program contestants on Facebook at Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana and Twitter @DYWIndiana.
For more information go to the web site of Indiana Distinguished Young Woman.
A welcome home party is planned for Basham at the Community Foundation of Whitley County, 400 N. Whitley St., Columbia City. This event is hosted by the Board of Directors of Distinguished Young Woman of Whiley County. The public is invited.
