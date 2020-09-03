Jason Ray Ball, 48, and his son, Bronson Michael Ball, 21, tragically lost their lives on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in a workplace accident near the Main Street, Blue River bridge in Columbia City, Indiana. They were part of the team constructing the city’s sewer, stormwater separation project.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
