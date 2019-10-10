Alyssa Kristin Mahan Bachelder, 28, of Churubusco, Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangement by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Updated: October 10, 2019 @ 1:34 am
