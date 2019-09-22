KENDALLVILLE — Columbia City’s girls golf team is making a post-season run, heading to regionals this Saturday.
The Eagles came off a first-place finish at the conference match the previous week to place third in a competitive sectional at Cobblestone in Kendallville, moving them on to regionals.
Columbia City scored a 355, 10 strokes behind second-place Concord and 15 strokes behind the sectional champion, Northridge.
The Eagles topped Carroll (360), Lakeland (373), Churubusco (383), East Noble, Fairfield, Prairie Heights, Goshen, West Noble, Westview and Jimtown.
Katie Hoag led the team with a 3rd-place finish, carding a 76 on the par-72 course.
Abby Pequignot recorded an 86 to tie for eighth.
Other Columbia City scores were: Lindsey McCammon (95, 20th place), Carly Mabie (98, 26th) and Katie Hoeppner (112, 44th).
The girls return to Kendallville, this time at Noble Hawk Golf Links, to compete in the East Noble regional along with the top three teams and individuals from the Angola, Eastbrook, Norwell, Penn and Warsaw sectionals.
Columbia City shot a 348 at Cross Creek Golf Course in Decatur to win the Northeast 8 Conference match and finish as the top team in the NE8 overall.
The NE8 standings are based on points from the regular season and points from the tournament finish. In order from first through eighth: Columbia City, Bellmont, DeKalb, Leo, Norwell, East Noble, Huntington North and New Haven.
Hoag and Pequignot both scored 79s to tie for 3rd. Both were named 1st-Team All-Conference.
McCammon shot a 94 to be named Honorable Mention.
Hoeppner shot a 96 to tie for 18th and Mabie scored a 99 to tie for 20th.
