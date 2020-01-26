Whitko boys take down Northfield
WABASH — Whitko’s boys basketball team picked up an 84-51 win over Three Rivers Conference foe Northfield on Friday.
Brett Sickafoose led the team with 27 points. Drake Lewis added 14 points, Clayton Ebbinghouse had 14, William Rickerd tallied 10 points, Cameron Sapp added eight, Andrew Swartz had seven and Kyler Bryant and Ryan Brown had two points apiece.
Whitko girls fall to Southwood
SOUTH WHITLEY — Southwood ran out to a 12-1 lead in the first quarter on its way to a 49-19 defeat over Whitko.
Whitko came back in the second quarter to score 10 points, but Southwood added another 12, making the halftime score 24-11.
Southwood outscored the Wildcats 14-6 in the third quarter to lead 38-17 going into the fourth quarter.
It was more of the same in the last quarter, as the visitors piled on another 11 points and held Whitko to two. Kylie Fugett and Kirsten Schipper scored six points apiece. Brookelynn Coburn led the team in rebounding with seven. Fugett and Morgan Howard each had two blocks.
Wawasee runs over Whitko girls
SOUTH WHITLEY — Wawasee took a lopsided win over Whitko on Jan. 21, 58-12. The Warriors ran out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter, then held the Wildcats scoreless in the second quarter to take a 28-6 lead at halftime.
Wawasee scored another 23 points in the third quarter to lead 51-9 going into the fourth. The Warriors pumped the brakes in the fourth quarter, outscoring Whitko 7-3 in the fourth to make the final score 58-12.
Kirsten Schipper led the team with six points, followed by Kylie Fugett with three. Morgan Howard had four rebounds and Schipper led the team in steals with two.
Whitko grapplers fall to Eastbrook
SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko’s wrestling team lost to Eastbrook on Jan. 22, 36-12.
Ethan Schuh and Cody Adkins were Whitko’s two winners.
The wrestlers placed 10th at the Three Rivers Conference match on Saturday with 44 points.
Nathan Miller placed fifth, Robert Werstler placed sixth, Isaiah Kyles sixth, Ethan Schuh sixth, and Cody Adkins and Sam Lozier each came in seventh.
Whitko girls lose to Maconaquah
SOUTH WHITLEY — Maconeaquah defeated Whitko’s girls 61-16 on Jan. 23 in South Whitley.
Maconaquah led 17-4 in the first quarter and 29-6 at halftime.
Maconaquah scored 16 points to Whitko’s six in the third quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 16-4 in the fourth to win 61-16.
Kylie Fugett scored six points, and Morgan Howard and Elizabeth Miller had four apiece.
Howard had six rebounds and Miller led the team in assists with two.
