The Northeast Indiana soil and water conservation districts of DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley Counties are offering conservation day camp programs to give youths ages 9-13 an opportunity to explore the outdoors, discover new interests and create fun summertime memories.
The camp in LaGrange County will be held on June 24 at the ParGil Learning Center. Activities will include a mini-envirothon (soils, wildlife, aquatics) combined with fire building and fire safety. Campers will cook lunch over the fire, make homemade ice cream, and play ecology games as well.
This year’s camp in Steuben County is scheduled for July 13 at Pokagon State Park. The camp will offer unique hands-on learning experiences for young individuals who enjoy the outdoors. Birds of Pokagon will be the focus. In addition, attendees will participate in an arts and crafts project, games and end the day with a special story-telling adventure. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
The Aug. 3 camp will be held at Camp Whitley near Columbia City. This session will introduce conservation campers to shooting sports. Indiana Conservation Officers will be on hand to teach firearm safety and campers will get to try their hand at clay pigeon target shooting. Campers will also be instructed in archery. The day will end with swimming at Troy-Cedar Lake.
These day camps are a good opportunity for kids to get outside to enjoy our beautiful natural resources while helping to keep their minds and bodies active, said a news release from the SWCDs.
Camps are open to children ages 9-13. The cost to participate in each camp is $10 per person and includes all materials, snacks and lunch. Each camp runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Registrations are currently being accepted for both camps. Registration deadline is Tuesday, June 22, for both the LaGrange County camp and the Steuben County camp. The registration deadline for the Whitley County camp is Friday, July 23.
Call your local soil and water conservation district office with questions or to register. Steuben County SWCD is at 665-3211, ext. 3; the LaGrange County SWCD at 463-3166, ext. 3; the DeKalb County SWCD at 925-5620, ext. 3; or the Whitley County SWCD at 244-6266, ext. 3. Leave a message if staff are not available.
Youths many join the fun at one, two or all three sessions.
