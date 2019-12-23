COLUMBIA CITY — Seventeen students from Columbia City High School are finishing their first semester to test for welding certifications and earn college credits through Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne.
As a dual credit course, these students are in the process to earn their American Welding Society certificates in metal inert gas, tungsten inert gas and stick welding, while earning college credit at Ivy Tech Community College. The students will test for their certifications at the end of the school year.
The program is coordinated by Whitley Works and Whitley County Economic Development Corporation.
The grant was awarded from the Community Foundation of Whitley County through funds from the 80/20 Foundation Trust.
“The partnership between the Whitley Works program, the EDC, Ivy Tech and the 80/20 Inc. Foundation Trust has provided great opportunities for our students,” said Lori Heuer, director of the Whitley Works program.
“These students are able to earn college credits by completing the Ivy Tech welding course while also hopefully earning their OSHA 10 and AWS Certifications in MIG, TIG and stick welding.”
The Whitley Works program was put into place in 2017 by WCCS, as a partnership opportunity for all three school systems, WCCS, Smith-Green Community Schools and Whitko Community Schools, to better connect students with local employers to provide internships, training opportunities and employment opportunities.
“As a founder of 80/20 Inc. and the separate trust fund, these kids and their families are the supply to the local workforce,” said John Wood on behalf of the 80/20 Foundation Trust.
“We find great value in these students who will graduate with certifications and ready to join the local labor force.”
The 80/20 Foundation Trust is a separate entity from 80/20 Inc., and is committed to growing and strengthening the manufacturing sector in the Northeast Indiana region by aligning opportunities between students, community and industry.
Through hands-on training, students were able to experience what it would be like to work as a welder in Whitley County, not just learn about it.
“Mr. [Joseph] Walker is great and teaches modern and relevant techniques,” said Jacob Schnorr, junior at CCHS. “The hardest part of this class was learning the proper techniques and getting welds to lay properly, but Mr. Walker made it easier.”
Another student echoed Schnorr’s appreciation of the program.
“The most beneficial part of this certification process for me is the ability to spend time with a teacher who can provide feedback,” said Tyler Henry, senior at CCHS.
“I’ve improved a lot through the class and want to become a professional welder.”
The program and certification grant is industry-led by the need for welders in Whitley County careers.
Last year, the program certified 11 students. The seniors will test for certifications in May and juniors will test at the end of their senior year.
“I decided to take the class because of my love for welding,” said Courtney Johnson, junior at CCHS.
“I knew I enjoyed welding after shadowing some of my family members who are welders. I plan to find a career to use my certifications.”
To fulfill a part of the mission of the Whitley County EDC to retain local talent, there is great value in these programs.
“When we have strong partnerships in the community, everyone wins. These students gained valuable skills and built relationships between our local students and employers,” said Riley Hollenbaugh, EDC workforce and community development director.
Looking for job opportunities in Whitley County? Visit the “Local Job Postings” page on the EDC website, www.whitleyedc.com.
