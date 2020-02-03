Jan. 24

15 special patrols

7 traffic stops

2 alarms

1 animal investigation

1 civil matter

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

1 funeral detail

1 ordinance violation

1 citizen assist

06:32 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

13:45 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street

14:16 Property damage crash, Walker Way at Main Street

15:59 Mental subject, 600 block of North Elm Street

19:16 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:48 Missing person, 100 block of North CR 200E

21:02 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:21 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street

23:49 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Jan. 25

15 traffic stops

5 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

1 ordinance violation

12:13 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of East Jefferson Street

23:00 Suspicious, 300 block of North Main Street

23:14 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Main Street

Jan. 26

20 traffic stops

3 special patrols

1 animal investigation

1 assist other agency

10:16 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Gates Road

12:05 Assault, 900 block of South CR 50E

Jan. 27

26 traffic stops

4 vehicle lockouts

3 disabled vehicles

2 special patrols

1 assist other agency

1 recovered property report

1 repossession

1 VIN inspection

07:30 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

09:42 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:59 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

Jan. 28

22 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 welfare checks

2 warrant services

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

1 alarm

1 harassment/intimidation

1 transport

1 driving complaint

08:06 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Wallace Avenue

15:16 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:23 Juvenile, Main and North streets

Jan. 29

11 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

1 civil matter

1 vehicle lockout

1 civil matter

1 repossession

10:29 Abandoned vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street

15:16 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

18:01 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of West Jefferson Street

Jan. 30

11 traffic stops

10 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

1 harassment/intimidation

1 civil matter

10:02 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Line Street

10:32 Property damage crash, Walnut and Van Buren Streets

11:35 Assist hospital

11:43 Assault, 300 block of North Elm Street

15:43 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.