Jan. 24
15 special patrols
7 traffic stops
2 alarms
1 animal investigation
1 civil matter
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
1 funeral detail
1 ordinance violation
1 citizen assist
06:32 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
13:45 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street
14:16 Property damage crash, Walker Way at Main Street
15:59 Mental subject, 600 block of North Elm Street
19:16 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:48 Missing person, 100 block of North CR 200E
21:02 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:21 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street
23:49 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Jan. 25
15 traffic stops
5 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
1 ordinance violation
12:13 Abandoned vehicle, 300 block of East Jefferson Street
23:00 Suspicious, 300 block of North Main Street
23:14 Criminal mischief, 300 block of South Main Street
Jan. 26
20 traffic stops
3 special patrols
1 animal investigation
1 assist other agency
10:16 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Gates Road
12:05 Assault, 900 block of South CR 50E
Jan. 27
26 traffic stops
4 vehicle lockouts
3 disabled vehicles
2 special patrols
1 assist other agency
1 recovered property report
1 repossession
1 VIN inspection
07:30 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
09:42 Abandoned vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:59 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
Jan. 28
22 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 welfare checks
2 warrant services
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
1 alarm
1 harassment/intimidation
1 transport
1 driving complaint
08:06 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Wallace Avenue
15:16 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:23 Juvenile, Main and North streets
Jan. 29
11 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
1 civil matter
1 vehicle lockout
1 civil matter
1 repossession
10:29 Abandoned vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street
15:16 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
18:01 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of West Jefferson Street
Jan. 30
11 traffic stops
10 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
1 harassment/intimidation
1 civil matter
10:02 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of North Line Street
10:32 Property damage crash, Walnut and Van Buren Streets
11:35 Assist hospital
11:43 Assault, 300 block of North Elm Street
15:43 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street
