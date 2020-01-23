Shawn Everly Jan 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shawn A. Everly, 51, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 7:50 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree pedestrians hit by truckWoman publishes book for those carrying a loved one in the heartKendallville named 33rd best city in US to live inKendallville getting new 70-home subdivisionTrevor Tipton steps down as Central Noble football coachAngola student to compete on national talent showAn incomplete picture: LaGrange County ranked 6th least-educated county in nationSmoot family headed to Wisconsin: 'God’s newness is always before us'St. Mark's Lutheran Church holds final serviceCougar boys advance to NECC title Images Videos CommentedFully rely on God this New Year of 2020 (1) Top Ads Albion Village 1-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Events Wawaka Leadership conference in Auburn to feature Stutzmans, John Kruse Kendallville still working on citywide trash service Photographer captures S.R. 9 construction in 1937 Toll road traffic stops yield more than two pounds of marijuana Recruiting Ticker, Jan. 22: Huskers well-represented in final 2020 Rivals recruiting rankings Parochial/Private Schools
