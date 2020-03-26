Levi Ronald Blake, 15-month-old son of Derek L. and Abigail (West) Blake died unexpectedly, due to an unknown medical condition, on Friday, March 20, 2020, while at his daycare.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City is handling arrangements.
