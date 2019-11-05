TERRE HAUTE — Columbia City High School’s boys cross country team finished the season at the Indiana State Cross Country Finals at Terre Haute on Saturday.
The boys placed 23rd as a team in the school’s first ever trip to the state finals by a boys team.
Landon Wakeman led the way for the Eagles with a time of 16:27.2, placing 51st.
Other Columbia City finishers were: Nicholas Mills (16:51.6) 94th, Nathan Mills (17:05.8) 130th, Austin Hall (17:13.9) 148th, Seth Mills (18:06.5) 199th, Jack Mills (18:22.2) 203rd and Bryce Taylor (18:56.4) 212th.
“This meet helped to close out a fantastic season for the Eagles’ cross country team,” coach Jason Matteson said.
The season is not quite over for Wakeman, who was selected for this year’s Indiana Cross Country All-Star Team. The team consists of 12 senior athletes, all selected by the all-star coaches to compete in a four-state all-star competition in Kettering, Ohio, on Nov. 16.
The meet has Indiana competing against Ohio, Michigan and Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.